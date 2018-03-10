Huge Barcelona claim: €100m transfer target house hunting ahead of switch

Barcelona are reportedly edging ever closer to securing the signing of a major name this summer, as he’s said to be house hunting ahead of a potential switch at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants are on course to secure major honours this season, as they boast an eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga table, have booked their place in the Copa del Rey final and remain in the hunt for the Champions League.

Given they’ve scored 70 goals in 27 league games so far this year, it wouldn’t appear as though there is an immediate need to bolster their attacking options.

However, it seems that it could be the case this summer, as Sport have claimed that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has started to look for houses in the area ahead of a potential switch to the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

It’s suggested that his wife Erika Choperena did the viewings, as the family are planning ahead given that they won’t have time to sort out their living arrangements and other logistical issues with the World Cup coming up this summer.

In truth, it’s a major claim to make given the report doesn’t offer support to suggest that a bid has been accepted or if Griezmann has agreed on personal terms.

What we do know is that Barcelona will have to splash out €100m on the 26-year-old to meet his release clause, as noted by Goal.com, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that first step is taken.

Beyond that, there will also be a debate over whether or not the French international actually fits into the team given that it’s already pretty crowded with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, but time will tell if that’s a selection headache Ernesto Valverde has.