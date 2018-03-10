“Impossible to not love the guy” – Man United ace gets all the love from fans for “fantastic” celebration for Rashford’s strike against Liverpool

Man United fans were absolutely loving Romelu Lukaku’s celebration for Marcus Rashford’s second goal against Liverpool this afternoon.

United took the lead through the England international midway through the first half, with the youngster then doubling his and United’s tally just a few minutes later with a glorious finish from the corner of the area.

The away side pulled one back thanks to an own goal from Eric Bailly in the 67th minute, a goal that gave the match a nervous last 20 odd minutes.

During the game, fans took to social media to show their love for Belgian international Lukaku’s celebration for the Red Devils’ second goal against Jurgen Klopp’s side today.

The former Everton and Chelsea star dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky the moment the ball hit the net, showcasing his undying passion for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Here are a few select tweets from fans professing their love for Lukaku, and a clip of the forward’s passionate celebration.

Rashford will get the headlines but Lukaku has been absolutely superb. Kept their defenders pinned back, won most of the 50/50 balls and played a big part in both goals. Great celebrations too, impossible to not love the guy — RK MUFC (@RKU79) March 10, 2018

Lukaku has played brilliant so far and again that celebration for the 2nd goal! He loves this club — Antony Shaw (@AntonyShaw99) March 10, 2018

Lukaku’s celebrations when we score ? #Passion — Aamir Ali (@AA7_AA7_AA7) March 10, 2018

Lukaku's celebrations for his teammates' goals give me life. Oozes passion for the badge. #MUNLIV #MUFC — Killmonger's Trainer (@mukudzeimlambo1) March 10, 2018

My new favourite thing to do is look forward to Lukaku's celebration when any of our players score — Petty Baelish (@Deen_Khalliffa) March 10, 2018