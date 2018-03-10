Liverpool legend reveals what fired him up ahead of Man Utd games, trolls Gary Neville

Man Utd take on Liverpool on Saturday, and it just wouldn’t be a proper build-up without Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville taking shots at each other.

The pair enjoyed their fair share of clashes on the pitch, but they’ve since become long-term colleagues at Sky Sports, providing us with plenty of great analysis and comedic moments along the way.

With their former clubs pitted against each other at Old Trafford this weekend, and with plenty on the line given their ongoing battle for second place in the Premier League, Sky Sports opted to hold a pre-match Q&A with the former Liverpool defender.

As seen below, Carragher was asked what fired him up ahead of games between the two bitter rivals, and he couldn’t help himself but get Neville involved by trolling him.

#AskCarra What really fired you up ahead of this game? And why? — CA (@c3nkk) March 10, 2018

“The thought of Gary Neville celebrating! Nothing more, nothing less,” he told Sky Sports.

It remains to be seen who has the last laugh on Saturday afternoon, as United have the opportunity to open up a five-point gap between the two giants of English football with just eight games remaining in the campaign thereafter.

In turn, Liverpool will be keen to pick up points and continue to set up an exciting end to the season with the mini-battle behind leaders Manchester City for top four places.

With an attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino which has been full of goals and assists this season, Jose Mourinho and his side will certainly have their hands full.