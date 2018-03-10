Man United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Watch the match online

Man United host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday, with both teams battling for second spot in the Premier League table.

A last-gasp injury-time winner from Nemanja Matic saw United snatch all three points at Crystal Palace on a thrilling night at Selhurst Park on Monday, and that in turn saw them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s men in the standings.

However, they remain just two points above them, and so the outcome of this weekend’s showdown will be crucial as a win for the hosts would undoubtedly put them in a strong position for the run-in with just eight games remaining thereafter.

Mourinho’s side are now unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, while Liverpool have gone seven games without defeat, winning six of those, with their feared attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino tipped to do damage this weekend.

What time is Man United vs Liverpool?

Man United vs Liverpool kicks off at 12:30pm UK time and the match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

It’s a huge weekend of action on Sky Sports, billed as ‘Rivalry Weekend’ with Aston Villa vs Wolves, Nottingham Forest vs Derby County and Rangers vs Celtic all to look forward to.

If that wasn’t enough, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will all be in action too on an action-packed weekend of football.

What is the best way to stream Man United vs Liverpool?

You can watch Man United vs Liverpool, plus the rest of this weekend’s sport, via a high-quality and 100% legal stream on NOW TV.

A one-off payment of just £7.99 will give you access to every Sky Sports channel for 24 hours.

What else does NOW TV have to offer?

If that wasn’t enough, there is a huge month of sporting action on Sky Sports coming up with the run-in to the end of the Premier League campaign particularly standing out.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea vs Tottenham round off the month and bring us into April, while a month’s pass on NOW TV will also set you up perfectly for the mouth-watering Manchester derby on April 7.

For all that and much more, why not get a discounted Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20 a month for two months?

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports Day Pass for just £7.99 and stream Man United vs Liverpool live from 12.30pm Saturday, March 10.