Man Utd team news: Late injury scare for Mourinho, possible alternatives against Liverpool

Man Utd take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday, but they could be dealing with a late problem after an injury update on Paul Pogba.

As per ESPN, the French international is said to have suffered an issue in training on Friday, and so he will in turn need a late fitness test to determine whether or not he can feature.

Despite his troubles with his form in recent weeks, there’s no denying that Pogba remains an influential and key figure in Jose Mourinho’s side when he’s playing well.

Especially in the big games, the Portuguese tactician will be desperate to have him at his disposal, but it appears as though he will now face an anxious wait to determine whether or not he will be able to play.

The Guardian put forward a predicted line-up with the Frenchman involved, sitting on the left of a midfield three where he is arguably at his best and free to play a more influential role in the attacking third.

Should he fail that fitness test though, Mourinho would have to consider alternatives and youngster Scott McTominay would seemingly be the obvious natural choice to come in, but it’s a big game and it’s questionable as to whether he’d be ready for it with his lack of experience.

Jesse Lingard is also an option as he has proven to be a crucial part of the squad this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 36 outings.

Although, that would mean a fairly attacking line-up and with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to deal with, he’d have to be prepared to do his fair share of tracking back to ensure United stay solid at the back against a very dangerous Liverpool side.