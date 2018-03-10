‘Our midfield is in trouble’ – Man Utd fans panic amid report of major absence vs Liverpool

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been ruled out of his side’s clash with Liverpool on Saturday after suffering an injury in training.

As per The Telegraph, the French international won’t recover in time for the showdown at Old Trafford, and so that gives Jose Mourinho a real selection headache.

Pogba has come under fire in recent weeks for his poor form, having been substituted off in away defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle United, while he was also left on the bench for the first leg clash with Sevilla in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old has made 26 appearances so far this season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists, and so he still remains a crucial figure for the Red Devils with Mourinho undoubtedly hoping that he would be available for selection in such a big game.

However, the report above would suggest that he won’t be part of the squad to face Jurgen Klopp’s men, and while some fans reacted angrily to him missing such an important game against a big rival, others expressed real concern with how his absence would impact their chances of getting something from the encounter.

While his form may be under the spotlight, there is no denying that Pogba’s strength, athleticism, movement and technical quality would have been massively important in a game like this.

With the likes of Emre Can and Jordan Henderson lining up against them, Mourinho will have to find a way to win the midfield battle and get a foothold in the game, while also offering protection to his backline given the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this year.

Man Utd have yet to officially confirm the injury blow, but with Manchester Evening News running the same story, it doesn’t look good.

With the way Liverpool press, our midfield is in trouble. Not enough pace. — RJD (@RJD27021975) March 10, 2018

So our midfield 3 will basically have no power, no pace & no legs….. Great ? — Lee Rothwell™? (@larothers) March 10, 2018

This will be a very easy win for LFC. Our def can’t handle their attack, mid is poor with or without pogba and we create nothing #MUFCvLFC #CricketScore — Kevin (@MeKevUK) March 10, 2018

Pogba our with a gash?? Serious??? Unless a great white shark has swam on to the training ground and took a fucking chunk out of his leg he’s got to play!!! It’s Liverpool FFS!!!! — Alex mortimer (@KatherineMoffa3) March 10, 2018

I don’t know if it’s just me but everything surrounding Pogba has been extremely frustrating since the excitement of his return. I’m starting to question is this was a good investment. — Richard Arina (@raphael223) March 10, 2018

There goes our game. — MancIndeed (@judas_no_1) March 10, 2018

Fucking typical. Right before a big game ffs. — Jordan Henshall (@JordyHensh07) March 10, 2018