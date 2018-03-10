“Please play like this against Barcelona” – Chelsea fans overjoyed with “underrated” star’s display in win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans were overjoyed with Willian’s performance against Crystal Palace this evening, as the Brazilian helped the Blues secure a 2-1 win over the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues opened the scoring thanks to a fine strike from the Brazilian, as he cut in from the right hand side to fire an effort in off the post to put the home side one goal to the good.

Antonio Conte’s side then made it 2-0 thanks to an own goal from former Liverpool star Martin Kelly, a goal that put the west London side firmly in the driving seat.

Patrick van Aahnholt pulled one back for the away side just seconds before added time, however it wasn’t enough as the Blues held on to secure all three points against Roy Hodgson’s side.

The win now means that Chelsea have cranked the pressure up on their rivals in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and means that they go into their away leg with Barcelona on winning terms.

During and after the match, winger Willian was receiving a large amount of praise for his display in the Blues’ win.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hailing the former Shakhtar Donetsk star for his performance today.

What a run and pass from Willian. Please play like this against Barcelona @willianborges88 ??? — Eden Hazard (@hazardattack) March 10, 2018

Willian is different class ??? — Ross?? (@Hazard_Skill_) March 10, 2018

Willian class again — Ben Burnett (@benb90) March 10, 2018

Willian has been class lately. — ` (@CescMagician) March 10, 2018

When he's confident, Willian is absolutely world class. Top 10 wingers ITW #CHECRY — ? ? Martí Parladé (@martiparlade) March 10, 2018

Willian has been in some terrific form lately, different class when he’s hungry and concentrated — ???? (@OmarrShabib) March 10, 2018

willian really is world class and i’m still mad we never signed him — el idolo gang (@TeeHaitchGee) March 10, 2018