Video: ‘Happy’ Man United manager Jose Mourinho has message for critics following 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool

Man United manager Jose Mourinho declared that he is “happy” and that he “doesn’t care what people say” following his side’s narrow 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool in the Premier League today.

United won the match thanks a brace from England international Marcus Rashford, with Jurgen Klopp’s side pulling one back thanks to an own goal from Red Devils defender Eric Bailly.

After the match, Mourinho had an interview with Sky Sports in which he said that he is “happy” following that result and that he “doesn’t care what people say”.

The result now means that the former Premier League champions are now just 13 points behind rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title, with the Red Devils taking a huge step towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League following the victory.

Mourinho has often come under criticism from fans and critics alike during his reign so far as United boss, with some claiming that the former Chelsea boss is underperforming considering the amount of money he’s spent during his time at Old Trafford.

However, it seems like Mourinho is sick of the haters and their comments following his side’s crucial victory over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, and rightly so!