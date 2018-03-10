Video: Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Lionel Messi’s goal tally with two fantastic strikes against Eibar

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has overtook Barcelona ace Lionel Messi’s goal tally for this season earlier following his goals against Eibar in La Liga.

Madrid beat the Spanish minnows 2-1 away from home, with the former Man United winger bagging his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season in a campaign where he’s supposed to be ‘finished’ according to some supporters.

Ronaldo’s first goal was one of pure quality, after a fine cross-field pass from Luka Modric was excellently brought down and fired home by the Portuguese superstar to give the away side the lead.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner then added his and Los Blancos’ second in the second half following an inch perfect cross from Spanish defender Dani Carvajal.

Ronaldo’s goals now mean that he has overtaken Lionel Messi’s goal tally for the 2017/18 season, with the Madrid star having 33 goals apposed to Messi’s 32.

It was the 33-year-old’s 17th strike in his last 10 appearances in all competitions, a record that clearly shows that the forward is almost certainly back to his best with Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Here are Ronaldo’s goals from his side’s narrow 2-1 win against plucky Eibar.