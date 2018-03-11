Arsenal star Hector Bellerin takes cheeky dig at Watford star following 3-0 home win

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin took a cheeky dig at Watford striker Troy Deeney on Twitter this afternoon following his side’s 3-0 win against the Hornets at the Emirates.

The north London side ran out 3-0 winners against Deeney’s side, with the English forward taking a dig himself at the Spaniard in post-match interview with BT Sport, which was tweeted out on Twitter.

MORE: Video: Petr Cech finally saves a penalty for Arsenal as Troy Deeney’s cojones go missing

The Watford striker said that Bellerin thinks that the away side didn’t deserve the penalty that Deeney himself missed, with the player saying that the Spanaird “had his long hair in the way, he couldn’t see what he was doing”

Bellerin then cheekily replied to Deeney’s comments shortly after, stating that Deeney “couldn’t see today either”, which is referring to the fact that Deeney missed the penalty that was being talked about in the interview.

The result this afternoon was one that was needed for the Gunners, as they would’ve hated to see the Hornets do the double over them at the Emirates today, after Javi Gracia’s side beat them 2-1 at Vicarage road earlier in the campaign.

Despite the back and fourth between Bellerin and Deeney, we’re sure neither of them took the comments to heart.

? @DesKellyBTS: "Hector Bellerin is sure it wasn't a foul…" Deeney: "He had his long hair in the way, he couldn't see what he's doing." pic.twitter.com/oVYmqStLpC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2017