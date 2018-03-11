Real Madrid eye shock Arsenal transfer raid for undervalued Gunners ace

Real Madrid and Monaco are reportedly among the top European clubs considering a potential transfer raid for Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson.

The talented teenager has struggled to gain much playing time in the Arsenal first-team this season, despite looking hugely impressive for the club in pre-season.

Nelson’s potential has attracted admiring glances from abroad, it would seem, with the London Evening Standard claiming Madrid are looking at him as a potential bargain as he heads into the final 15 months of his contract.

This would follow a recent trend of Arsenal losing top academy products to foreign sides, with Marcus McGuane recently making his debut for Barcelona after leaving Arsenal, while Chris Willock left the Emirates Stadium for Benfica in the summer.

Nelson has arguably done enough to deserve more playing time in Arsene Wenger’s side, but it seems his path to the first-team has been blocked by the club’s struggles in the Premier League.

This means more senior stars have been used by Wenger in the Europa League, with a full-strength team beating AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro this week.

Arsenal now need to win the Europa League to get back into the Champions League next term, so the likes of Nelson haven’t been able to continue their development in the competition.

Real may sense the exciting 18-year-old is worth poaching from the Gunners if he continues to be overlooked.