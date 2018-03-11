Bournemouth 1-4 Spurs: player ratings, stats and reaction as Son masterclass sees Pochettino’s side rise to third

Spurs took a big step towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League as they beat Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts took the lead thanks to a fine strike from Junior Stanislas, with the former West Ham winger making it so the north London side had to come from behind to take anything from the match.

MORE: Tottenham favourites ahead of Chelsea to seal shock transfer of Manchester United star

The away side then equalised from England international Dele Alli after the former MK Dons midfielder was given a tap following a fine cross from Ivorian international Serge Aurier.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side then took the lead with around 30 minutes to go, after a cross from Dele Alli was scuffed home by Heung-Min Son, as the winger scored his sixth goal in his last four appearances.

Son then bagged his second to put the game to bed, as he rounded Begovic in the Cherries goal before slamming home to give the away side their third goal of the match.

Aurier then added his own name to the scoresheet, as he headed in a cross from the right hand side following a mistake from Begovic.

The win now means that Spurs sit third in the Premier League, just four points behind Man United, who are in second.

Player of the Match

England international Dele Alli was on top form today, with the 21-year-old being involved in all of the away side’s most dangerous attacks during the match.

The England ace scored one and assisted one, effectively giving Pochettino’s side the win against Eddie Howe’s resilient Bournemouth.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance perfectly

Goal and assist from Dele Alli to turn it around, knew this guy was world class despite his struggles, Harry Kane was holding this team back big time. — Kyro (@Kyro7) March 11, 2018

Stat of the Match

Son has been in absolute terrific form of late, turning it on just at the right time!

6 – Son Heung-Min has scored six goals in his last four games in all competitions for Spurs, as many as he did in his previous 19 combined. Form. pic.twitter.com/KgL8RPN0gn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2018

Player Ratings

Bournemouth: Begovic 6, Francis 6, S Cook 6, Ake 6, Smith 7, Stanislas 7, L Cook 6, Gosling 7, Daniels 6, Mousset 6, Wilson 6 / Subs: Ibe 6, King 6, Defoe 6

Spurs: Lloris 6, Aurier 8, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 7, Rose 6, Dembele 6, Wanyama 6, Son 8, Eriksen 7, Alli 8, Kane 8 / Subs: Lamela 7, Trippier 6, Sissoko 6

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Alli today as Spurs ran riot at the Vitality Stadium!

I want Son at Arsenal fam. That was class ?? — susmita ? (@susmita_xo) March 11, 2018

Son again, pure quality. That composure. — ?? (@MauricioMagic) March 11, 2018

Son is quality so underrated — James Timmins (@tevo1984) March 11, 2018

Is Heung Min Son underrated if every time he scores the commentators say he’s underrated? I feel like we all know he’s a quality player!#EPL — Mark Lanni (@MarkLanni) March 11, 2018