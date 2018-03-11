Great news for Arsenal: Italian ace willing to join Gunners should influential star secure summer departure

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is willing to become Arsenal’s new manager as long as Arsene Wenger leaves the club in the summer.

This is according to the Sun, who are stating that the Italian has informed his friends that he is prepared to move to the north London club from Juventus, just as along as the current Gunners managers ends his 22-year reign in the summer.

The news outlet are also reporting that Allegri is learning English, and that he is scared that he’s going to be sacked by the Old Lady in the summer.

This news will be seen as great for Arsenal supporters, as most of the Emirates faithful are eager to see Wenger call time on his reign with the north London club.

In recent years, it’s been clear to see that the Gunners have been seriously struggling in the league, with recent FA Cup triumphs not enough to paper the cracks.

This season, Wenger’s side have been somewhat dreadful, with them sitting sixth in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup to Nottingham Forest, it seems a Europa League win is the only thing that can save the Gunners’ season from being the worst in recent memory.

Allegri has been very successful during his time in Turin, winning three Serie A titles, three Italian Super Cups and three Coppa Italia’s, as well as reaching the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals, where his side lost to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Should Allegri take over as Arsenal boss from Wenger, it’ll be interesting to see if the Italian can help get the north London side back to their glory days of old.