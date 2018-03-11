“He’s a liability” – Spurs fans turn on £23M ace despite star’s impressive performance in Bournemouth win

Spurs fans weren’t very happy with summer signing Serge Aurier’s performance against Bournemouth today despite him bagging a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win for the north London side. 

The hosts scored their only goal of the game thanks to former West Ham winger Junior Stanislas, however a strike from Dele Alli, which Aurier bagged the assist for, saw the away side draw level.

Son then bagged his first of the game with around half an hour left, with the South Korean international then scoring his second to put the result out of sight.

Aurier then got his own name on the scoresheet in added time to complete the rout for Spurs, a result which now means they sit third in the Premier League table, just four points behind second-place Man United.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate Aurier, who joined the club for £23M in the summer from French giants PSG as per BBC, with some fans not being satisfied with his performance despite him bagging a goal and an assist.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the former PSG star for his display against Eddie Howe’s side today.

