“He’s a liability” – Spurs fans turn on £23M ace despite star’s impressive performance in Bournemouth win

Spurs fans weren’t very happy with summer signing Serge Aurier’s performance against Bournemouth today despite him bagging a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win for the north London side.

The hosts scored their only goal of the game thanks to former West Ham winger Junior Stanislas, however a strike from Dele Alli, which Aurier bagged the assist for, saw the away side draw level.

Son then bagged his first of the game with around half an hour left, with the South Korean international then scoring his second to put the result out of sight.

Aurier then got his own name on the scoresheet in added time to complete the rout for Spurs, a result which now means they sit third in the Premier League table, just four points behind second-place Man United.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate Aurier, who joined the club for £23M in the summer from French giants PSG as per BBC, with some fans not being satisfied with his performance despite him bagging a goal and an assist.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the former PSG star for his display against Eddie Howe’s side today.

Aurier, he is not even league 1 quality let alone prem. he is a liability. #BOUTOT — Steve Hennessy (@SteveHennessy7) March 11, 2018

Aurier really needs to up the quality of his deliveries. Too crucial to be wasteful.. #COYS — Ogunbiyi C. Moyosore (@Moyosore7) March 11, 2018

Ffs Aurier ?? quality cross but still cant take a throw in lol — Dan Regan (@dannyRegan86) March 11, 2018

In my opinion, Serge Aurier is not good enough for the team. Can’t throw-in, cross, tackle… the list is endless. Weakest link in the squad. Tripps is far superior in quality. #COYS — Lewis (@BradyCeaton) March 11, 2018

Such a lack of quality from both Rose & Aurier #poor #coys — Waynesheffield (@waynesheffield) March 11, 2018

Aurier may have scored but let's not be fooled by how poor he is. Dreadful. Need to find a replacement this summer — Archie (@Archie_Tashjian) March 11, 2018

It’s got to be said but Aurier scoring to make it 4-1 vindicated him after most of the game he was poor #COYS #THFC #BOUTOT — Yogie (@TheInkedBear) March 11, 2018

Aurier has been poor all day, but gets his goal. 4-1. #THFC — Kevin DeVries (@Kevrov) March 11, 2018