Liverpool closing in on beating Arsenal to Premier League star in record-breaking transfer

Liverpool are reportedly looking set to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Stoke City star Jack Butland for a record-breaking £40million fee for a goalkeeper.

The England international looks set to choose Anfield over the Emirates Stadium as he’s keen to work under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to the Daily Mirror.

Butland would be a fine signing to solve what has long been a problem position for Liverpool, with Klopp being forced to rotate between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius for much of this season.

Neither has really convinced as a long term option for the Reds as number one, so fans will be relieved to see the club now looking for a major upgrade in the form of Butland.

The 25-year-old has long looked one of the most solid shot-stoppers in the country and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

This would be a big blow for Arsenal, however, who also urgently look in need of a new signing in goal after some highly suspect displays from Petr Cech recently, while David Ospina also doesn’t look much of an alternative.

Still, the Mirror suggest Liverpool look set to win the £40m battle for Butland, who would eclipse the fee Ederson moved to Manchester City for if he joined at that price.