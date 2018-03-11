Video: Pogba can’t resist hijacking Mourinho and Klopp interviews after Manchester United beat Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was absolutely buzzing after yesterday’s win over Liverpool, fighting injury to celebrate with Jose Mourinho as he conducted his post-match press duties.

The France international was absent from the victory over the Reds after an injury picked up late on in a training session in the build-up to the game, but was still at Old Trafford to enjoy the moment.

Pogba was filmed by BBC Sport enjoying himself behind the scenes after yesterday’s game, interrupting Mourinho’s post-match interview to celebrate the result, and also shaking hands with a disgruntled-looking Jurgen Klopp as he spoke with the media.

This comes amid speculation that the 24-year-old is unsettled at United, but based on his passion after this important win, fans shouldn’t have too much to worry about in that department.

The Sun recently linked Pogba with Real Madrid and Don Balon claimed Barcelona could be in for him as Mourinho had decided to cash in on the player.

Still, these reports may have got a tad out of hand as Pogba seems fully focused on the job at United and happy under his current manager.