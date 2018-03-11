Manchester United told eye-watering fee they’ll have to pay for PSG star as he tries to engineer transfer

Manchester United and other clubs would have to pay a staggering €400million (£355m) to seal the transfer of want-away PSG superstar Neymar, according to reports.

Don Balon recently reported that United had opened talks over an ambitious move for Neymar, though they were expected to be able to sign him for closer to £310m.

While it remains to be seen how concrete United’s interest is, the latest from Guillem Balague of Sky Sports is that the Brazil international is looking for a way out of the Parc des Princes already.

MORE: Jena Frumes dumps Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after alleged affair

The report claims Neymar seems to have regrets over the move to PSG and that he wants a return to Barcelona, having come to the realisation that the French capital may not be the best place for him to fulfil his potential and big ambitions in the game.

The 26-year-old is one of the finest footballers on the planet and his move to Ligue 1 last summer raised more than a few eyebrows.

If United could pull off a move to bring Neymar to Old Trafford it would undoubtedly go down as one of the deals of the century, but Balague does not mention their interest as reported by Don Balon.

The Red Devils already have options in attack so may not be making Neymar a priority, with £355m certainly an incredible amount of money to invest in just one player, even for a club of United’s vast resources.

Real Madrid are mentioned by Balague as suitors, though he insists PSG want to do all they can to keep hold of Neymar, despite his entourage doing their bit to get him an escape from France.