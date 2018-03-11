Real Madrid duo warn the club about sealing transfer of Manchester United misfit

Real Madrid have been warned by two key players about the potential transfer of Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba this summer, according to reports.

The Spanish giants have recently been linked with a swoop for the unsettled Pogba, while other big names may also be in contention.

The Sun linked Pogba as a potential summer target for Real Madrid for as much as £120million, while Don Balon have also suggested Barcelona could be in for him after his recent struggles.

The France international is widely seen as not having lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, though opinions differ as to why that might be.

Pogba has had to settle in a new league after coming from the far less competitive Serie A, where he showed some of the finest form of his career with Juventus, where he was also afforded more attacking freedom.

Some will feel Jose Mourinho could have done more to get the best out of the 24-year-old, and it’s little surprise then that more expansive and attack-minded sides like Real and Barca could be interested in snapping him up.

Still, the latest from Don Balon is that Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo have their doubts over signing Pogba after his unconvincing form for United.

The report also states that the pair seem to fear a personality clash at the Bernabeu if he joins as well, as they believe he could destabilise the dressing room.

Most United fans will surely not be complaining if it means they can keep their star player, who remains popular at the club even if he’s had his ups and downs on the pitch.