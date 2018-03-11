Antonio Conte requests ambitious transfer of £120m Manchester United star

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly given the name of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as a transfer target if he is to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

The Italian tactician worked with Pogba at their former club Juventus, and is widely seen as having launched the France international’s career at the top level.

MORE: Man Utd told eye-watering fee they’ll have to pay for PSG star as he tries to engineer transfer

Pogba couldn’t get a look-in in his first spell at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, but became regarded as one of the best players in the world after being given the chance under Conte at Juventus.

The 24-year-old is now struggling at United again, having hit an indifferent patch of form this season, leading to speculation over his future at Old Trafford once again.

The Sun recently linked the £120million-rated star as a potential target for Real Madrid, while Don Balon have also linked Barcelona as possible suitors.

PSG could be the latest club in for Pogba, with Conte in contention to replace Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes and reportedly telling the club he wants Pogba among other targets, according to Rai Sport, as translated by the Metro.

This could undoubtedly be a tempting move for Pogba if he does decide to leave United, with PSG looking like a club on the up after signing big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba could be another superb addition in midfield and could clearly fit in well under Conte as manager.