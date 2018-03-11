Manchester United line up surprise £70m transfer to replace MOTM contender from win over Liverpool

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a transfer move for £70million-rated Juventus left-back Alex Sandro to replace Ashley Young this summer.

The Daily Mirror claim the Red Devils are keen to bring in the Brazil international, who looks the ideal defender for a Jose Mourinho side and an upgrade on either of his current options at left-back.

Still, this latest transfer rumour comes as something of a surprise given the massive improvement made by both Young and Luke Shaw this season.

Young was a strong contender for man of the match against Liverpool this weekend, keeping Mohamed Salah very quiet indeed in the club’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Still, it seems clear the England international is not considered a long-term solution in that position, though the interest in Sandro is also a surprise given Mourinho’s praise of Shaw’s improvement earlier this season.

The 22-year-old had looked like regaining his place in the starting XI but it hasn’t quite worked out that way, which could be why the Mirror now claim United are determined to bring in Sandro.

Their report claims he’d likely cost £70m, though it’s unclear if that fee could be brought down in a swap deal as United hope to offload Matteo Darmian to Juve.