Nottingham Forest v Derby Live Stream – Watch all the action from the East Midlands Derby Live from the City Ground

Nottingham Forest take on Derby in yet another mouthwatering clash between two local rivals.(KO 14:30GMT).

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Derby:

*Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+

Nottingham Forest entertain East Midlands rivals Derby County on Sunday, as the two sides go head to head in the Championship.

Forest are a whopping seventeen points behind their local rivals, but have plenty of reasons for optimism heading into this weekend’s fierce derby.

For one they’ll have home advantage and two they’re unbeaten in five after picking up a good point at Norwich in midweek.

Derby meanwhile look to be having a characteristic promotion wobble. After going eleven games unbeaten at the start of the new year they’ve since failed to win in their last six outings, including away draws at QPR and Reading.

Gary Rowett’s side were aiming for an automatic promotion spot but are now 5th, 9 points behind 2nd place Cardiff. So their focus will be on trying to cement a play-off spot with just ten games remaining.

But in a derby, where local pride is at stake, you can chuck the form book out of the window.

The Rivalry – Nottingham Forest v Derby

This will be a fiery encounter, with two teams giving their all! So expect bookings – it’s 6/4 for over 60+ booking points.

Aitor Karanka heads into his first East Midlands derby with a clean bill of health. But the same can’t be said for Rams boss Gary Rowett who’s expected to be without a number of key players including George Thorne, Joe Ledley and Tom Huddlestone.

Matej Vydra is the league’s joint top goal scorer with seventeen.

So Forest will have to be at their very best to keep him quiet. The Czech striker is expected to lead the line for the Rams and is 5/1 to open the scoring.

With local pride and bragging rights at stake I can see both sides settling for a point here. So I quite like the look of both teams to score and draw at 15/4.