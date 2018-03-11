Manchester United star ready to make huge sacrifice to seal transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to make a major sacrifice in order to seal a transfer away from the club this summer.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, the France international would be prepared to take a pay cut in order to escape Jose Mourinho and move to Real Madrid at the end of this season.

MORE: Antonio Conte requests ambitious transfer of £120m Manchester United star

Pogba hasn’t had his best season in a United shirt, looking unconvincing in Mourinho’s tactical setup due to often not playing in his preferred role in midfield.

Asked to do too much defensively by Mourinho, United fans are arguably yet to see the best of Pogba as he showed at his previous club Juventus.

Don Balon claim he’s keen to join Real Madrid, and it’s easy to see how his playing style could be a better fit at a club dedicated to playing entertaining and attack-minded football.

The 24-year-old would apparently be ready to accept a cut in wages to move to the Bernabeu, with Don Balon suggesting things are still bad between himself and Mourinho.

Things certainly didn’t look that way after he celebrated the win over Liverpool with his manager, however, so it remains to be seen how accurate the speculation about him is right now, as is often the case with the game’s most high-profile players.