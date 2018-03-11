Jurgen Klopp drops exciting transfer hint amid Thomas Lemar Liverpool rumours

Jurgen Klopp has strongly hinted he’s ready to break the club’s transfer record again amid Thomas Lemar Liverpool rumours cropping up again.

The Reds spent £75million signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton this January, a club-record purchase and the biggest fee ever paid for a defender, according to BBC Sport.

Le 10 Sport claimed this week that the Lemar Liverpool deal could still be on as talks progress well, despite the Liverpool Echo previously reporting that the move could be in doubt due to Monaco’s £90million asking price for the player.

Despite no specific mention of the Lemar Liverpool saga, Klopp has been quoted as saying the Van Dijk signing does not have to be a one-off and that the club could pay big money for a player again if he meets their needs.

This suggests the German tactician is prepared to break the Merseyside giants’ transfer record again if need be, which seems likely given the state of the market at the moment.

‘If the player is the right player this club will pay big money,’ Klopp is quoted in the Independent.

‘When the player is the right player it is not important how expensive he was. He needs to fit in the team, that’s why we paid the price (for Van Dijk).’

Lemar shone for Monaco last season and despite a slight dip in form this term, he seems ideal to replace Philippe Coutinho in attack after his January departure to Barcelona.