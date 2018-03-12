PSG make Chelsea star and £70m Manchester United target priorities for the summer transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of some big names this summer, most notably Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

On top of that, PSG are being linked with an interest in Juventus left-back and Manchester United target Alex Sandro, according to Canal +, as translated by Goal.

MORE: Chelsea prepare £106m transfer bid to beat Arsenal to star they believe will ‘explode’ in the Premier League

The Daily Mirror recently linked United with an interest in Sandro, who is said to be valued at around £70million after establishing himself as one of the finest left-sided defenders in the world in recent seasons.

Kante and Sandro would certainly add plenty of quality in defensive areas to a PSG side that remains a work in progress despite signing big-name attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Having recently exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage again with defeat against Real Madrid, PSG look in need of signings to help them tighten up at the back.

Kante and Sandro are among the finest in Europe in their respective positions so could be important additions, though both look hugely ambitious deals.

Chelsea in particular have a strong record of not selling their stars to Europe’s super clubs, and Kante is surely too important for them to consider losing for almost any price right now.

The Blues have endured a frustrating season and will surely want to keep the best players in this squad together to bounce back next term.