PSG line up bid to beat Real Madrid & Manchester City to £177million statement transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to join the running to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 moneybags have shown their ambition in recent times with the big-name signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and now they want to add Spurs goal machine Kane to that front line.

According to Don Balon, PSG are planning to move for the England international as a revenge mission on Real Madrid over their ongoing interest in Brazilian superstar Neymar.

There’s no doubt Kane could be an upgrade on Edinson Cavani up front, and it’s easy to imagine he might want to leave Tottenham for a bigger club in order to be challenging for major honours in the near future.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed City could join the running with a stunning £177million bid for Kane, though Tottenham would surely rather lose the 24-year-old abroad instead of to a major rival.

Either way, it’s a real blow to Spurs and their progress as the clubs queue up for Kane this summer with the kind of money that would surely make the north Londoners consider a sale.