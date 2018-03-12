‘Completely out of character’ – Former Liverpool team-mate responds to Jamie Carragher spitting incident

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been defended by one of his former team-mates after being filmed spitting at a Manchester United fan.

The incident took place after the Reds were beaten 2-1 by United in the Premier League at the weekend, which clearly got Carragher in a foul mood due to his strong connections to the club he spent his entire playing career with.

MORE: Jamie Carragher filmed spitting at teenager, apologises on Twitter

The former England international was goaded by a United fan from his car, and failed to keep his cool as some fairly mild banter provoked a rather unpleasant spitting incident at the fan’s 14-year-old daughter.

Carragher has apologised and says there’s no excuse for his actions, though that may not be enough to save him his job at Sky Sports as the Daily Mirror report he’s set for showdown talks with his employers following the damning incident.

carragher
Jamie Carragher’s future with Sky Sports could be in doubt after spit video footage

Still, the 40-year-old has been defended by one of his former Liverpool team-mates, with David Thompson saying he believes this incident was out of character and that he deserves some credit for apologising to the family.

We’re not sure most people will see it that way, but when it comes to taking on United supporters, Liverpudlians have got to stick together!

