Philippe Coutinho learns £88million Liverpool target has agreed transfer with club

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly picked up some potentially exciting information for the Reds ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Coutinho has learned that Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has a departure agreed from his club, with the Spanish giants prepared to sell him and with the Welshman himself keen to go.

The Brazil international moved from Liverpool to Barcelona this January but seems to be in-the-know about goings on in La Liga, and it may be that he’s aware of Bale’s movements due to recent reported interest from his former side.

Don Balon recently claimed Liverpool had made an £88million bid for Bale, which makes sense given their loss of Coutinho and need to replace him in attacking midfield.

A new attacker does seem a priority for Jurgen Klopp, with Le 10 Sport recently claiming they were making progress over a deal to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar in that position as well.

It could be that Bale will be an option for them, though the former Tottenham wide-man has also been linked with a host of other big names.

Don Balon have also reported of talks with Manchester United, and another Don Balon piece suggested he’d held talks over joining Chelsea.

Despite his recent dip in form, Bale’s quality when he’s at full fitness means it’s little surprise to see so many top clubs linked with him amid doubts over his Bernabeu future.