£53m star gives Chelsea and Manchester United hope of securing transfer deal

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has dropped a subtle hint that he could be on the move in the summer transfer window amid links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Chile international has been one of the finest midfield players in Europe in recent years, shining for Juventus and Bayern and winning a host of major honours along the way.

There’s no doubt Vidal could fill an important role for either United or Chelsea, with the Daily Star recently linking both sides with an interest in the £53million-rated South American.

With Bayern already confirming the signing of Leon Goretzka for next season on a free transfer from Schalke, it could be that Vidal’s place in the Bayern first XI will no longer be assured.

This could be good news for United and Chelsea if they do decide to follow up on their interest in the 30-year-old, who has suggested his future could be up in the air ahead of this summer.

‘I know Goretzka will arrive at the club but I don’t know where he will be playing,’ Vidal told German outlet Kicker, as translated by the Metro.

‘As for my future I don’t know if I will leave or sign a contract extension with the club. We’ve taken the right path anyway.’