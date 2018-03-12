Jose Mourinho delivers worrying injury update ahead of Manchester United vs Sevilla

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has delivered a rather worrying injury update on Paul Pogba ahead of the club’s crucial Champions League clash with Sevilla.

The Red Devils take on the Spanish side at Old Trafford tomorrow evening and are not yet assured of qualification after a 0-0 draw and an unconvincing performance in the away leg.

United could have done with an away goal in that first game, and must now ensure they out-score Sevilla on Tuesday evening if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

Pogba missed the win over Liverpool at the weekend after a training injury, and Mourinho would not give assurances that the France international would be fit to play again in midweek.

United didn’t miss Pogba too much as they beat Liverpool, but would surely want a player of his quality available in this vital European game.

Mourinho, however, did not sound sure in his latest update on the 24-year-old.

‘I don’t know (if Pogba will be fit for Tuesday),’ Mourinho is quoted by the Metro.

‘He’s downstairs now and I will go and speak with him. The injury? It was contact with a player in the last minute of the training session.

‘If I finished the session one minute before it wouldn’t have happened.’