Manchester United ace guarantees himself legendary status after superbly trolling Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has further endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful with this superb piece of trolling of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The England international had a great game against the in-form Egyptian at the weekend, keeping him quieter than most defenders have managed this season.

Salah has largely been superb since moving from Roma to Liverpool, instantly becoming one of the best players in the Premier League and a contender for the Golden Boot after scoring 24 goals.

Still, he couldn’t find a way past United utility man Young on Saturday, and fans have clearly been bombarding the 32-year-old with messages about it.

Much of the post-match reaction revolved around memes of Young emptying his pockets and finding Salah there after getting home from the match, and he’s taken to responding to those questions.

With a photo uploaded to his Instagram page, Young added the caption: ‘Stop asking me! He’s not in my pocket, I swear he’s not’.

This has unsurprisingly gone down well with United fans, who continue to enjoy the bragging rights after this important win in one of English football’s most intense rivalries.