Manchester City stroll to win at Stoke but RIP Oleksandr Zinchenko’s and Jamie Carragher’s careers

Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title with yet another convincing victory, this time away to Premier League strugglers Stoke City.

David Silva scored both goals in a 2-0 win, netting either side of half time as Pep Guardiola’s men put themselves just two victories away from confirming themselves s champions.

Here’s the good, the bad, and the weird from the Britannia Stadium…

The good

Easy answer – Manchester City were so, so good once again. The confidence on the ball, the slickness and speed of their passing, their work rate all over the pitch, the quality of both of Silva’s goals.

Stoke had their moments but were ultimately just a whole level blow what City offered today, with Silva in particular a joy to watch.

Speaking of the Spanish maestro, in scoring his brace he also achieved something he’s not done since 2014/15…

7 – David Silva has scored seven Premier League goals this season – only in 2014-15 (12) has he ever scored more in a single campaign. Fluid. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2018

The bad

The bad news is the tragic passing of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s footballing career.

Cause of death: Xherdan Shaqiri’s nutmeg.

Seriously, just watch:

The weird

The weird was seeing Jamie Carragher absent, with Gary Neville looking a lonely soul out there on his own with Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones.

The pundit was suspended by Sky, as reported by Sky Sports and numerous other outlets, after he was filmed spitting at a Manchester United fan after Liverpool’s defeat at Old Trafford at the weekend.

MNF pushed back by 30 mins to kill time?? No mention of Jamie Carragher’s absence in intro?@GNev2 looks lonely? Pictures courtesy Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/7ImSedZOeW — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 12, 2018

So that’s Carragher and Zinchenko’s careers ended in one evening. Brutal stuff on a cold Monday night at Stoke.