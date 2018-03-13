Chelsea plot shock talks for €60m Barcelona star during trip to Spain

Chelsea have business to take care of on the pitch on Wednesday night in their Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

The Blues picked up a 1-1 draw in the first leg at home, and so with Lionel Messi’s away goal, the Catalan giants undoubtedly hold the edge heading into the second meeting.

However, as we’ve seen before with Fernando Torres’ memorable goal at the Nou Camp, Chelsea will continue to hold hope of securing the right result that they need to advance.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express though, it appears as though that’s not the only bit of business that they wish to sort out during their trip to Spain.

It’s claimed that the Premier League outfit will hold talks over the possible signing of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who has a €60m release clause in his current contract with the club.

Barca will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of the French international, as ultimately he has established himself as a key figure at the back alongside Gerard Pique.

With a lack of quality cover behind that pairing, with an inexperienced Yerry Mina and an ageing Thomas Vermaelen offering depth, Ernesto Valverde will not want to lose one of his most important players.

While they boast some of the top attacking talent in Europe, Barca have conceded just 13 goals in 28 La Liga games this season, the second best defensive record in the league, and that has been a major reason behind their success with Umtiti and Pique at the heart of it.

However, the report suggests that Umtiti is having contract troubles and that could lead to Chelsea trying to take advantage. Whether or not they’re successful remains to be seen, but from a Barcelona perspective, they’ll surely have no interest in parting ways with the former Lyon man and will be desperate to reach a new agreement.