Chelsea transfer news: Starlet eyed as Courtois replacement, CFC demand £15m for misfit

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, in the event that Thibaut Courtois leaves Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international has been a pivotal figure for the Blues since he returned from a loan spell at Atletico Madrid in 2014, winning two Premier League titles in the last three years.

SEE MORE: £53m star gives Chelsea and Manchester United hope of securing transfer deal

Having kept things organised and tight at the back, he’s been a major part of their recent success, and so in an ideal world, they’d surely want to keep the 25-year-old for the foreseeable future.

However, as noted by talkSPORT, via Corriere dello Sport, it’s claimed with ongoing fears that he might leave for Real Madrid, Chelsea have set their sights on Donnarumma as a potential replacement.

To their credit, it’s not a bad place to be looking as the 19-year-old has already made over 100 appearances for the Rossoneri, producing countless top performances to display great maturity, quality and class at such a young age with his whole career still ahead of him.

As noted by Calciomercato, Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is closing in on a move to join Milan, and so that will naturally raise concern for fans over whether the veteran stopper is coming in as back-up for Donnarumma, or to replace him ahead of a potential exit this summer.

If it’s the latter, then Chelsea are seemingly in the hunt for the Italian international in order for him to fill some big shoes.

Chelsea want £15m for Kenedy

Meanwhile, The Mirror note that Newcastle United could move to make Kenedy’s loan spell a permanent move from Chelsea, although the Premier League champions are said to want £15m for the Brazilian.

The 22-year-old failed to convince Conte earlier this season to keep him at Stamford Bridge having made just a mere handful of appearances in the cup competitions.

Following his January move to join the Magpies on loan, he’s bagged two goals and an assist in six Premier League appearances, and has perhaps done enough to prove his worth to Rafa Benitez.

With such competition for places at Chelsea, it remains to be seen if he has a chance of returning and having a future there, or if he will indeed be crowded out and sold if a suitable bid is made as he’ll surely have a better chance of regular football at St James’ Park moving forward.