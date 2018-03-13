Cheltenham Festival Live Stream, Bookie Free Bets and Tips – Day One Updates Live from the home of jumps racing

If you’re a fan of having a dabble on the horses at Cheltenham and feeling the thrill of live National Hunt racing, then signing up to bookmakers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival has never been so good for online punters, as a range of bookmakers release their specials, its been reported today.

The free bet offers are juicy but it’s the live streaming possibilities that really grab then attention.

Cheltenham Festival Offers

In terms of pulsating sporting atmosphere, it doesn’t really get much better than the Cheltenham Festival. A whole season of jumps racing has been preparing for this four-day extravaganza at Prestbury Park and punters are at fever pitch in anticipation of when the gates open.

Punters do battle with bookmakers. Jockeys to battle with each other. And the horses take centre stage. There really is no other sporting occasion like it – and when signing up to an online bookmaker, you can watch all the action while you punt away.

How to Watch the Races Streaming Online

Watch EVERY race in the UK and Ireland, live at bet365 here! . You need not miss a second of the action – and there’s not a subscription fee in sight! Simply place a bet of at least £0.50 win or £0.25 each-way (or currency equivalent) on your selection(s) and enjoy the race, courtesy of bet365! And that’s not all! bet365 have now launched an At The Races archive service, which means that you can now watch a video replay of any ATR race.

Firms such as Bet365 stream all the best and biggest action from the world of racing, and offer all account holders free live access to every race from around the country, including all races at Cheltenham.

Day One Updates – The Guinness Village

Once logged in to Bet365’s brilliant live betting portal, punters can watch a variety of live action in HD along with betting to their hearts content on the racing betting engine which provides all the latest odds right until the starter declares the off.

Access to the streaming couldn’t be easier, and you don’t even need to place a bet to watch your desired race, all you need to do is sign up, free-of-charge, with Bet365 and you will be able to access the stream. As long as your bet365 is funded, or you have placed a bet on the website within the last 24 hours, you will be able to view all available races.

New customers are also treated to a wonderful sign-up bonus, which is one of the most generous offers in the bookmaking world.

This means you can enjoy Cheltenham from the comfort of your own phone – the action on the track this season yet again is bound to set pulses races. Can Faugheen bounce back in the Champion Hurdle?

Will Altior be crowned in the Champion Chase? What about Cue Card in the Ryanair? Surely the veteran won’t roll back the clock? And of course, who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Never a miss a race with the high quality live streaming service.

Cheltenham Festival Getting There

If you're travelling to the racecourse today, this is an important notice… #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/F4eBwVXopx — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 13, 2018

Whenever racing comes to Cheltenham, it’s a time when racing punters are on the hunt for a new online firm to take their custom to in order to get their hands on some juicy value, offers and free bets. Top-level racing provides ample opportunities to try and steal a few quid from greedy bookmakers and getting ahead of the game by taking advantage of free bets can be the first succesfull step on the path to profit.

Online firms are promising to show every race throughout the Cheltenham Festival meeting which begins on Tuesday 13 March and runs across the week ending on Tuesday 16 March.