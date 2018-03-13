‘Game is screaming out for him’ – Man Utd fans critical after Mourinho snub

After Man Utd toiled against Sevilla at Old Trafford in the first half of their second leg last-16 Champions League meeting, fans were desperate for one man.

Jose Mourinho opted to go with a midfield pair of Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini, which on paper looked a little too negative given the circumstances.

The tie was finely poised after a goalless draw in Spain in the first leg, and so while Sevilla scoring an away goal would be devastating for United, they simply didn’t show enough threat and quality going forward in the first half to warrant being ahead.

That in turn led to the comments below, with many calling for Paul Pogba to be introduced as the Frenchman could certainly add a different attacking dynamic in midfield to give United a bigger threat.

As a result, the decision to leave him on the bench didn’t look a particularly smart one, as Pogba had recovered from the knock that ruled him out against Liverpool at the weekend to take his place on the Man Utd bench against the Spanish outfit.

It comes amid some poor form from the 24-year-old though, as he had to settle for a place on the sidelines in the first leg too only to be brought in following an injury in the early stages of the game.

He’ll certainly hope to get his place back and be a leading figure in the coming weeks and months.

This game is screaming out for Paul Pogba. The Matic – Fellaini midfield combination is far too static and lacks creativity. Good job we’ve got options on the bench. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 13, 2018

In my opinion: Pogba on for Fellaini

Mata on for Lingard — AidaN ?? (@AidanMUFC_) March 13, 2018

Bring Paul Pogba on. Lack of tempo and control is startling. Don’t wait until it all goes wrong, change it now. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 13, 2018

Pogba needed. — Sh3Raz (@sh3raz011) March 13, 2018

This game is actually crying out for Pogba #MUFC — Abdallah Anas (@Abdallah_Anas) March 13, 2018

Stop making it so difficult, take Fellaini off and put Pogba on — No more than 4 FC (@wes_utd) March 13, 2018

Game needs pogba badly — iabhi7 (@dhokllaa) March 13, 2018

This game needs creativity man bring pogba on — José (@MisterMUFC) March 13, 2018