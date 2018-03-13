Gary Lineker sparks furious reaction from Sky Sports reporter with Jamie Carragher tweet

Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves has angrily hit back at Gary Lineker after the BT Sport presenter made a joke about Jamie Carragher on Twitter.

The 40-year-old has apologised after footage emerged of him spitting at a car with a 14-year-old girl sat alongside her father who had been goading the former Liverpool man on his way back from Old Trafford after Man Utd’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

However, he has rightly conceded that his response was entirely inappropriate and wrong, and he has since been suspended by Sky, as per BBC Sport.

Lineker, as seen below, thought he’s make a light-hearted joke over the matter ahead of Man City’s clash with Stoke City on Monday night football, a game Carragher would have been expected to cover for Sky Sports in the studio alongside Gary Neville, but clearly Shreeves didn’t see the funny side of it.

Seems @Carra23 can’t do it on a cold, damp Monday night at Stoke. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2018

You’ve gone too early with that one. Read next tweet ? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2018

Blimey. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2018

Lineker then went on to make a more serious point, as he hinted at in his response to Shreeves, suggesting that Carragher should get a second chance having now apologised for his actions.

It remains to be seen whether or not Sky see it the same way, as although he’s undoubtedly a top pundit and analyst, they will surely come under fire from many if he is brought back given his actions.

Nevertheless, it seems as though he’s getting plenty of support from around him in the game, with Shreeves sticking up for his colleague and blasting Lineker in a pretty entertaining exchange.