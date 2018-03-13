Journalist sparks outrage after telling Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to shave beard

A writer for Al-Ahram in Egypt has reportedly made a shocking comment on Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah after encouraging him to shave his beard.

Salah has emerged as a leading face in the Premier League this season, scoring 32 goals in 40 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions after his summer move from Roma.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: Emre Can exit latest, €160m+ price-tag for key figure

In turn, he has attracted plenty more attention, and according to Salah Montaser, in his article for Al-Ahram, he has suggested that the Egyptian international would be well advised to shave his beard.

As per ESPN, he believes his facial hair “puts him in one basket with extremists and terrorists”.

It’s added that fans slammed the article and were left furious with the comments about Salah’s appearance, and so it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone down well.

Given his popularity in his homeland with Egypt set to feature in the World Cup this summer, it’s never a wise thing to criticise a national hero for non-football reasons, especially for something as ridiculous as this.