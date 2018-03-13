Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Sevilla: Mourinho sparks major reaction with one key selection

Man Utd face Sevilla in the last-16 of the Champions League, with the second leg at Old Trafford finely poised after their goalless draw last time out.

The Red Devils will be confident with home advantage that they can secure the result they need to advance, but Sevilla showed in the first meeting that they do pose a goal threat.

SEE MORE: ‘He’s the NEXT ONE’ – Man Utd stalwart predicts BIG future for youngster

Luis Muriel’s pace on the counter-attack coupled with the likes of Franco Vazquez and Joaquin Correa will mean that Vincenzo Montella’s side can cause United problems, but with Eric Bailly back in the heart of the defence after returning against Liverpool at the weekend, the hosts will hope to deal with them more efficiently.

Meanwhile, there is also a significant change in midfield as despite suggestions that Paul Pogba was fit to feature, neither he nor youngster Scott McTominay get the nod as Marouane Fellaini comes in next to Nemanja Matic.

As seen in the tweets below, the Belgian international certainly got United fans talking on Twitter, as he was the focus of much of the reaction and analysis of the XI after it was announced.

Marcus Rashford will hope to build on his game-winning display at the weekend, while alongside Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez with Jesse Lingard also starting, there should be goals in this United line-up.

The quarter-final draw for the Champions League will take place on Friday, and with giants such as Real Madrid and Juventus already safely through, United will be hoping to add their name to the list too.

IT’S A MUST-WIN TIE AND HE’S GONE WITH A FELLAINI-MATIC PIVOT FUCK OFF — • (@PogbesqueV3) March 13, 2018

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS Fellaini starts — Du Du Du (@FearsomeFelli) March 13, 2018

Me escorting Fellaini out of the team pic.twitter.com/pZ38u9FebG — Steven (@TwoFootValencia) March 13, 2018

Whys Fellaini playing? Really hope this isn’t just to persuade him to stay. Mctominay doesn’t deserve to be dropped. And if pogbas fit play him — UtdCover (@utdcover) March 13, 2018

This is the man you trust in a champions league knockout game pic.twitter.com/K9gaeieNg0 — Ben (@CentraIStriker) March 13, 2018

As soon as he becomes fit again he replaces McTominay lmao — Du Du Du (@FearsomeFelli) March 13, 2018