Man Utd target PERFECT midfield signing for Paul Pogba to SHINE, offered stalwart by agent

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has been the subject of plenty of discussion in recent weeks as he has struggled to hit top form for the Red Devils.

From being substituted off early in games to being left on the bench to now struggling with injury, the French international has had a month or so to forget as the media and pundits alike have been quick to jump on him and criticise him.

There is undoubtedly a top-class player there, but with debate raging over whether or not Jose Mourinho is using him in the right position and role at Man Utd, this potential new signing could be key to entirely unlocking his quality.

According to The Sun, United are targeting Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, with the 30-year-old making 36 appearances so far this season for the Turin giants as he continues to play a pivotal role despite getting on in age.

There is also of course the link with his agent Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others, and so perhaps there is a strong chance of seeing him being prised away from Juventus with the Daily Star adding he has already been offered to the Premier League side.

Pogba and Matuidi know each other well having played alongside each other for the national team. The latter is a bundle of energy, offers real defensive protection in midfield and can cover a lot of ground to allow others to flourish from an attacking point of view.

That’s where Pogba has struggled this season, as he hasn’t been able to express himself and has been picked up on his defensive deficiencies.

Perhaps adding Matuidi to the team to play alongside Nemanja Matic and Pogba in a midfield three might finally see Mourinho and Pogba get to grips with the best role to play him in.