Man Utd team news: Mourinho gets massive fitness boost ahead of Sevilla clash

Man Utd take on Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night, and Jose Mourinho has had positive injury news.

The tie is finely poised after a goalless draw in the first leg in Spain, and so the Red Devils will be hopeful that they can secure the result they need at Old Trafford to advance.

SEE MORE: Man Utd target PERFECT midfield signing for Paul Pogba to SHINE, offered stalwart by agent

In order to do so, Mourinho would have been desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, with Man Utd undoubtedly on a good run of form right now having beaten Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League in recent weeks.

They’ll look to take that form into Europe with them in midweek, and as per the tweet below from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, they’ll have a fitness boost courtesy of Paul Pogba for the game as the French international has recovered from injury to feature.

#Pogback tonight. To step in for McTominay, with team likely to otherwise be the same as against Liverpool. Bailly fine. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 13, 2018

Pogba missed the win over Liverpool due to an injury he picked up in training on Friday, with Mourinho telling reporters on Monday that he still wasn’t sure if he would recover in time, as per the club’s official site, while there was better news for Anthony Martial who was also absent.

Based on the tweet above though, and those seen below from other sources, it looks as though Pogba will play on Tuesday night and he’ll be looking to put some erratic form in recent weeks behind him to establish himself as a leading figure in a hugely important game for Man Utd.

With their Premier League title hopes over, the Champions League is the biggest prize on offer this season. In turn, Mourinho will be desperate to ensure that their name is in the hat for Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Possible Man Utd XI vs Sevilla (via Manchester Evening News): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku.