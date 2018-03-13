Terrible news for Tottenham: Timeline on Kane’s injury setback, key games he could miss

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been in sensational form again this season, but an ankle injury may have curtailed his campaign.

The 24-year-old has bagged 35 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, making it his joint most prolific campaign to date with many more games still to play.

However, as noted by The Mirror, it remains to be seen how many more appearances he can make before the end of the season, as it’s claimed that he could be ruled out until May.

Naturally, that not only leads to concern for Tottenham who still have plenty to play for this season including a top-four battle in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League, but also for England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup this summer.

While that timeline put forward wouldn’t rule him out of the tournament, it doesn’t give him a great deal of time to get fully fit with the season ending and England’s first game against Tunisia taking place on June 18.

There are conflicting reports though, as seen in the tweet below, which suggests that The Guardian have claimed that Kane hasn’t even had his scan on the ankle yet as there is too much swelling.

In turn, it’s difficult to see where the Mirror have got their information from to be certain but they’re a more than reliable source and so it would be assumed that their insight can be trusted.

#thfc striker Harry Kane has not yet undergone a scan on his injured ankle due to swelling and therefore a diagnosis cannot be made. [The Guardian] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) March 13, 2018

As seen in the tweets below, freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery has had his say on the matter, and he has revealed that depending on the severity of the problem, Kane could be facing a spell on the sidelines ranging from four to eight weeks.

Whatever the case may be, it’s not going to help ease the fears and concerns of Tottenham fans. Should the May timeline stick, that will see Kane miss games against Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as crucial FA Cup and Champions League classes if Tottenham advance.

Lots of people asking when Kane can RTP… Always difficult to give an exact timeframe without knowing the precise details. Lots of factors to consider. Pain / swelling / mobility will determine progress during rehab. A high sprain would is likely to mean 4-6 weeks. #COYS pic.twitter.com/4Dnkwd3uYm — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 13, 2018