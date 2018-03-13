Video: Man Utd fans troll Liverpool with own hilarious version of chant

A brilliant chant from Liverpool fans for their attacking trident has taken off, but a group of Man Utd supporters have decided to change the lyrics slightly.

As seen in the video below, the song went to new levels of popularity after it was recited on Soccer AM at the weekend.

The greatest Liverpool song of all time…LIVE IN THE STUDIO! #SalahDooDooDooDooDoDo ? pic.twitter.com/5jtCB86ZNg — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 13, 2018

The lyrics largely revolve around Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, along with a mention of former playmaker Philippe Coutinho, to the tune of Sugar Sugar by the Archies.

Admittedly, it’s a great chant and is very catchy so we apologise in advance if it gets stuck in your head for the rest of the night.

However, this bright lot from Man Utd have decided to tweak the lyrics to suit them and it comes with a huge dig at their old rivals with the addition of Jose Mourinho’s name.

It comes after United secured a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford at the weekend, solidifying their place in second spot in the Premier League table and opening up a gap between the two sides in the battle behind leaders Manchester City.

With Mourinho earning plaudits for the way in which he set his team up on Saturday, it’s fair to say that this song is well-timed and judging by the reaction, the Man Utd faithful are loving it…