Arsenal given warning ahead of Europa League second leg clash with AC Milan

Arsenal have been given a warning by AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso ahead of the second leg of the clubs’ Europa League tie on Thursday evening.

The Gunners lead 2-0 from the first leg at the San Siro, with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey giving the side a surprise victory and a huge advantage going into tomorrow night’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Milan have been in fine form since Gattuso was appointed manager earlier this season, and the Italian tactician is adamant it’s not game over just yet.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to north London, Gattuso fired a thinly-veiled warning to Arsene Wenger that his side are not there to make up the numbers and that they will play with the pride of their shirt in mind.

‘We’ve still got a 30 per cent chance of going through and we’re not going to London for a holiday. We need to respect our glorious shirts,’ Gattuso told Mediaset.

‘The league table is finally looking pretty for us. Our objective is there in front of us, but we’ve got to take things game by game.’

Arsenal aren’t exactly a side you’d trust to protect even what looks a relatively safe 2-0 lead, so Gooners have been warned ahead of a game that could make or break their season.

Wenger’s side look unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four after a dire run of domestic form, so winning this competition now looks a must for the Frenchman in terms of both keeping his job and ensuring the club can take any positives from this largely disappointing season.