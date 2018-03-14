Manchester United in pole position to beat Chelsea to £115million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly leading the transfer battle for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as he looks to leave the Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

The Wales international has also been linked with Chelsea in recent times, but it is now claimed that United would be his preferred destination.

MORE: Jose Mourinho sends blunt message to Manchester United players after Sevilla heartache

According to Don Balon, Bale’s asking price is likely to be £115million and he’s eager to link up with Jose Mourinho at United next season, while Real are also keen on such a deal as it could boost their hopes of signing Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea.

Bale was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at former club Tottenham, even if he’s rarely looked like replicating that form in a Madrid shirt.

A move back to England could be just what the 28-year-old needs to revive his career, and Don Balon recently reported he could also be tempted to join Chelsea.

United could certainly do with more spark in attack after last night’s humiliating Champions League defeat against Sevilla, with Alexis Sanchez looking a shadow of the player he was at Arsenal.

Bale could be a major upgrade if he gets back to his best, and it’s clear something needs to change in this massively under-achieving United squad.