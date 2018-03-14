Lionel Messi breaks yet another record with opening goal for Barcelona vs Chelsea

Lionel Messi has broken yet another record this evening after giving Barcelona a 1-0 lead against Chelsea in their Champions League clash at the Nou Camp.

The Argentina forward netted after just two minutes with a cheeky nutmeg finish between Thibaut Courtois’ legs to give Barca a dream start.

Ousmane Dembele has since made it 2-0 with a fine goal himself, which of course came via a Messi assist.

The South American is just on another planet and has been for much of the last decade, though he’s still found another record to break this evening after scoring the earliest goal of his career.

02:06?? Messi’s strike is the quickest of his ENTIRE career ? pic.twitter.com/clZ7voQKFe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2018

According to BT Sport, Messi has never scored earlier than the 2 minutes and six seconds he clocked up today before beating Courtois.

Oh, and it’s also his 99th goal in the Champions League. Not bad, Leo.

Chelsea now have a mountain to climb, and although they just need a 2-2 draw to go through, it’s hard to imagine they can prevent Messi from adding to the goal and assist he’s picked up already.