Liverpool ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in transfer battle as Klopp eyes Bundesliga double swoop

Liverpool could make it a double transfer raid on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this summer as Jurgen Klopp considers a move for striker Timo Werner.

According to the Independent, the Reds are showing the most interest ahead of Manchester United at the moment, despite Werner himself having recently named the Red Devils as his dream club.

Liverpool could certainly do with more firepower up front next season, despite the electrifying form of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this term.

While the trio have undoubtedly excelled, a more out-and-out centre-forward like Werner could add something to Liverpool’s game, while it would be a big ask for Salah to repeat his incredible goal-scoring heroics of this season.

Werner looks an exciting young prospect, with the 22-year-old contributing 17 goals and four assists for RB Leipzig this season.

Liverpool already have a deal in place for the summer to sign Naby Keita from the Bundesliga club, so Klopp could make it a double swoop if he also bags Werner.

The Sun have previously also linked Arsenal and Chelsea as being in the running for Werner.