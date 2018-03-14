Manchester United open talks over €40million forward signing

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of Benfica forward Anderson Talisca ahead of the summer.

The Red Devils could have to pay around €40million for the impressive Brazilian, who has been on loan in Turkey with Besiktas for the last two seasons.

MORE: Mourinho pushing for Man Utd to seal £60m transfer following Alexis Sanchez’s nightmare start

Talisca looks an exciting talent and it seems Jose Mourinho may have gained some advantage in the deal after ‘reserving’ the player, according to A Bola, as translated by the Metro.

It is not entirely clear if this puts United at the front of the queue for the talented 24-year-old, who has 16 goals and three assists so far this season.

Capable of playing attacking midfield or up front, Talisca could add plenty of quality to this United side that looks in need of further surgery after yesterday’s Champions League exit to Sevilla.

Despite big-name signings such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in recent transfer windows, it looks like more is needed to help close the gap on Manchester City.

Talisca looks a powerful and explosive attacker who could fit in well in the Premier League and give United that something extra up front.