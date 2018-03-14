Sevilla star’s Twitter feed is a joy to behold after dumping Manchester United out of the Champions League

Sevilla star Wissam Ben Yedder is revelling in last night’s Champions League victory over Manchester United after scoring the two goals that sent his club through in one of the biggest upsets in the competition this season.

The Spanish outfit weren’t given much of a hope after being drawn against United, who have won the trophy three times in their history, while their manager Jose Mourinho is a two-time winner with Porto and Inter Milan.

MORE: Manchester United in pole position to beat Chelsea to £115million transfer

And yet, Sevilla deservedly went through after a 2-1 aggregate victory as they held United to a 0-0 draw at home before Ben Yedder’s double last night ultimately sent them through to their first European Cup quarter-final since 1958.

The Frenchman is certainly lapping it all up today, with one of his tweets going viral as he responded to a fan who remarkably predicted he’d play a major role in knocking United out.

He knew even before me lol https://t.co/PcVFBQaqbK — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) March 13, 2018

Ahahahaha !!!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL !!!!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL !!!! GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL !!!!!!!!!!!! GOLLLLLLLLLLLLL !!!! GOL GOL GOL GOL !!!! ???????????? https://t.co/Fpga9S0UsA — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) March 14, 2018

Ben Yedder has also tweeted a video of his goal and provided his own commentary, saying: ‘Ahahahaha !!!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLL !!!!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL !!!! GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL !!!!!!!!!!!! GOLLLLLLLLLLLLL !!!! GOL GOL GOL GOL !!!!’ followed by some happy emojis and hearts.

This shows just how much it means to Sevilla, their players, and their fans after overcoming United’s expensively-assembled group of superstars.

Given the scale of the upset, there’s certainly some soul-searching that needs to go on at Old Trafford this morning.