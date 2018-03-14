Manchester United star orders his agent to get him a transfer away after Sevilla embarrassment

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has handed his club another huge blow after last night’s Champions League defeat to Sevilla.

The Red Devils were surprisingly knocked out at home by the unfancied Spanish outfit, and it’s now claimed that De Gea has responded by contacting his agent about leaving Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim De Gea, 27, has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to get him away from United and sort him a summer transfer to Real Madrid, who have long been linked with his signature.

The Spain international would be ideal to replace Keylor Navas as Madrid’s number one, having established himself as one of the finest ‘keepers on the planet during his time in Manchester.

However, United’s failure in Europe’s top club competition has once again put his future in doubt as Don Balon claim he’s sick of seeing the club go backwards in its pursuit of major honours.

De Gea has just one Premier League title win to his name since he moved to England, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement as manager in 2013 hitting the club hard.

Since then, the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has had to settle for wins in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League – not the kind he’ll remember with all that much fondness once his playing days are done.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won the Champions League three times since United last won a last-16 game, so it’s clear that a move to the Bernabeu would be a significant step up.