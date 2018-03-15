Video: Antoine Griezmann scores with moment of genius in Europa League thrashing, shows Manchester United should sign him to replace Alexis Sanchez

Antoine Griezmann has scored an absolute peach in the Europa League this evening as Manchester United fans will be left wondering what could have been.

The Atletico Madrid forward completed a 5-1 rout of Lokomotiv Moscow tonight with a beautiful chipped effort from just inside the penalty area.

MORE: (Watch) Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann bags all four in 4-0 rout

Griezmann is undoubtedly one of the best reasons to watch this competition now after Atletico’s surprise early exit from their Champions League group earlier this season.

United could certainly do with his kind of quality up front, and Diario Gol recently claimed he remains a target of theirs, though other big clubs will likely provide competition for his signature.

Ángel Correa ?

Antoine Griezmann ??? A world class goal from a world class player ? pic.twitter.com/YZhoQ5LZQI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2018

Griezmann has long been linked with United, with the Sun stating he was a top target of theirs alongside Gareth Bale earlier this season, though many will likely have expected their interest to cool after they sealed the surprise signing of Alexis Sanchez from rivals Arsenal in January.

Still, with the Chile international performing so poorly since his arrival, United may want to take a look at this sublime Griezmann strike and consider stepping up their interest in the France international again.